Salman hosts Eid Milan dinner in honour of UBG leadership

Staff Reporter Karachi

Muhammad Salman Aslam CEO Century Packages Ltd. and Former SVP KATI hosted Eid Milan Dinner at Tufail House DHA for UBG leadership led by its Patron in Chief S. M. Muneer. UBG is always blessed to have a Great S. M. Muneer Bhai Jan.

Newly elected President of UBG Zubair Tufail Former President FPCCI was Chief Guest, while Zubair Chhaya, Khalid Tawab, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Saleem Uz Zaman, Noor Ahmed Khan were Guest of Honors.

Pictures with Host Salman Aslam, FPCCI and KATI Leadership, when there is an event of UBG, FPCCI and KATI leadership makes sure to attend.

FPCCI was represented by UBG Patron in Chief and President S. M Muneer and Zubair Tufail, Presidential Candidate Khalid Tawab, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Secretary Information UBG and Former SVP FPCCI, Muhammad Hanif Gohar Vice Chairman Federal Core Committee-UBG and Former SVP FPCCI, Shakil Ahmed Dhingra Former VP FPCCI, Noor Ahmed Khan Vice Chairman UBG Sindh, Gulzar Firoz Chairman PTA (Central)/ senior leader UBG’s, Let. Gen. (r) Moinuddin Haider, and Zahid Saeed Managing Director Indus Pharma.

KATI was represented by its President Saleem uz Zaman, Past Presidents Umer Rehan, Nihal Aktar Secretary General KATI, Rashid Ahmed Siddiqui Former Chairman KATI/ Chairman Afeef Group, Farukh Mazhar Former Chairman KATI/ F&M Group, Farhan ur Rehman Former Chairman KATI, Shaikh Manzar Alam Former Chairman KATI, Zubair Chhaya Chairman & CEO KITE DMC, Faraz Ur Rehman Former SVP KATI, Muhammed Ikram Rajput Former SVP KATI, Syed Wajid Hussain Former VP KATI and Nighat Awan Vice President KATI, Mahin Salman Former VP KATI.

Attended by PPP leader Nadir Nabil Gabol, Senior Banker Zubair Haider Shaikh and VP NBP Aman Peer, Foods expert Faisal Mubin Ganatra, TV Anchor Hussain Thebo, MKP Group Head Sohail Ahmed, Asad Fecto Director FECTO Group and Chairman Second Cup Coffee Company, Ahsan Mehanti Managing Director/CEO Arif Habib Commodities, Abdul Hameed Aslam Team Leader & Director Portfolio Ghani Osman Securities Pvt. Ltd.,

Ahmed Chinoy Managing Partner Arch Sons Group of Companies, Waheed Ahmed Patron in Chief PFVA, Rizwana Shahid President Karachi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry District East (KWCCI), Syeda Saeeda Bano Founder President Karachi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Syed Turab Shah Chairman AZB Global Trade & Exhibitions and theazb.com, Syed Sohail Ahmed Hashmi Owner Reegan Associates, Arshad Farooq, Javed Iqbal, Shaheen Sarwana, Mazhar Nasir, Cmdr. Akbar Nasir, Arshad Jamal and other.