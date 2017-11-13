Salman clinches CNS Golf Championship

Lahore

Salman Jahangir demonstrated superb golfing skills and precision and aggregated a score of gross 146,two over par over 36 holes to win 7th Chief of Naval Staff Amateur Golf Championship at the Garrison Golf and Country Club Golf Course here on Sunday.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral, Zafar Mehmood Abbasi was the chief guest on the occasion. Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood, AOC Central Command, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shoukat, Director General, Pakistan Rangers Punjab Maj Gen ,Azhar Naveed Hayat and Commodore S.M.Shahzad, Station Commander Pakistan Navy Lahore were also present on the occasion.

The experience and skills of a very experienced national golfer, Salman Jehangir, who belongs to golf playing family including two brothers and a father, all accomplished golfers ,enabled him to stamp his name on this prestigious Chief of Naval Staff Trophy. He emerged winner against youthful Damil Attaullah in sudden death play off as experienced prevailed over youth.

In the final moments of this championship which ended in a sudden death playoff between the ultimate winner and fourteen year old Damil Attaullah, the champion Salman managed to prevail over his teen aged adversary Damil through steady display and application of golfing adeptness.

The little one Damil did make an effort but somehow found Salman just a little more masterful and adroit. Salman won through an aggregate score of gross 146, two over par over 36 holes and the worthy features of his efforts were accuracy ,controlled power and no nerves. As against him Damil did show nerves in the final playoff which stretched over three holes.

As for the other performers Zunair Aleem (Defence Raya) showed resilience and proficiency and somehow missed victory by the barest of margins. It goes to the credit of Zunair Aleem that he has exhibited champion like approach and his intention to devote himself to competitive golf. It can be said that Salman and Damil and Zunair are the finds of this championship. The final positions were as follows; Salman Jehangi r(Gymkhana)71+75=146; Zunair Aleem (Defence Raya)74+775=149;Zohaib Asif(Karachi)74+75=149; The net section winners were Damil Ataullah (first),Maj Fida Tiwana ,second and Muhammed Ashfaq third. Commodore S.M.Shahazad the Station Commander of Pak Navy Lahore confirmed that this will be a regular event and was thankful to sponsors like Millat Tractors, Turkish Airlines ,Coke and Pepsi. Later the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral, Zafar Mehmood Abbasi gave away the trophies and prizes to the winners of the three-day event.—APP