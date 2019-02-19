Salman Butt to replace Hafeez in Lahore Qalandars’ squad

Islamabad

Opener Salman Butt will replace Mohamamd Hafeez in Lahore Qalandars’ squad for the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019.

Hafeez has been ruled out of the tournament after fracturing his thumb during his side’s February 16 match against Karachi Kings, a press release said.

As per the event regulations, Lahore Qalandars had requested the Event Technical Committee, headed by Mudassar Nazar, to replace Hafeez with Salman. Salman has been in the player draft for the past three years and comes in as a silver category player.

Salman was a member of the Pakistan squad that won the ICC World Twenty-20 in England in 2009. He has played 24 T20s in which he has scored 595 runs. In 74 T20s, Salman has scored 2,278 runs at an average of just over 36 with a strike-rate of 113.5.

Qalandars coach Aqib Javed said it was unfortunate to lose Hafeez. “We believe that only an experienced player like Salman can replace him,” he said.

Team manager Sameen Rana said Salman is a good addition to squad. “He was available in past and has been in good form. We believe that he deserve a chance to showcase his form at this level as well,” he said.

Lahore Qalandars has played three matches to date and has won one. They will play Multan Sultan on February 22; Quetta Gladiators on February 23; Quetta Gladiators on February 27; Karachi Kings on February 28; Peshawar Zalmi on March 5; Islamabad United on March 9 and Multan Sultan on March 10.—APP

