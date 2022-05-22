Salman Butt, the former captain of the Pakistan Cricket team, has found his first coaching gig in Singapore.

Butt has been appointed in the role of a consulting head coach for the Singapore national team for the 2022 season.

He will be assisted by local support staff as well as former Pakistan women’s team trainer Jamal Hussain who is joining the team as fielding coach and trainer.

Singapore, an affiliate of the ICC since 1974, will play three major tournaments in the next five months as they continue to try and find a berth among the ICC marquee tournaments.

Singapore Cricket Association CEO Saad Janjua confirmed that Salman Butt will be staying in Singapore and will travel with the team as head coach under a consultant contract.

The season will have three qualifiers during Butt’s scheduled tenure.

The ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe are first up in July followed by the Asia Cup qualifiers in August in Sri Lanka which may change.

Singapore will also feature in the ICC Men’s Challenge League A in Canada for a chance of reaching the ICC’s ODI World Cup qualification.

The Singapore assignment is Butt’s first major coaching job after calling time on his playing career.

His playing career never recovered from the spot-fixing scandal in 2010 that he was part of despite serving a five-year ban.

While Amir was quickly called back to the national side, Salman But found no such luck despite showing good form in domestic cricket leading to his decision to retire.

He will be hoping that a good showing with Singapore can lead to future opportunities as well.