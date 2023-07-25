Water Corporation Engineer Syed Sallahuddin Ahmed visited different areas of the city, Post Office Khokhrapar Model Zone and Malir Halt Pumping Station and reviewed the water supply and drainage arrangements made in connection with Muharram, and expressing indignation over the complaints of polluted water from the public, he gave instructions to the concerned

Officers and said that the emergency measures should be taken to provide healthy water to the citizens.

According to the spokesperson of Water Corporation, Chief Engineer Water Muhammad Hanif Baloch, Chief Engineer Sewerage Aftab Alam Chandio, CSO Nisar Ahmed Magsi, SO Malik Anwaar Ul Haq, Sajjad Shah, Muhammad Aslam Awan, Muhammad Zahid and other officials accompanied him on the occasion of the visit.

CEO Water Corporation issued further orders and said that the drainage work of all Mosques, Imam Bargahs, Majlis, Sabils and procession routes should be completed on an emergency basis, and cleaning of sewage overflow should be ensured by keeping ring slabs and covers on all open manholes, apart from this, the leakage of water on the main roads and public places should be eliminated, especially the routes of Muharram processions should be kept completely clean, so that the Mourners do not face any kind of problem.

He further said that no negligence will be tolerated in connection with Muharram arrangements.