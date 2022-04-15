Salim Shahzad appointed Lahore NAB DG

Jamil Ahmad, NAB Director General, Lahore, has been removed from his office and former NAB Director General, Lahore, Salim Shahzad has been appointed in his place.

After the approval of NAB Chief Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, the notification of Salim Shahzad’s appointment was issued on Friday. Mr Salim was transferred from Lahore to A&P Division Headquarters, Islamabad a few months ago. He became famous after he made arrests of the PML-N leaders. He went on leave when he was transferred to Islamabad.

He was still on leave, when on Thursday he gave his rejoining. Today, he has again been appointed as NAB Director General of Lahore.