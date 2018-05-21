Salim Gilani pays tributes to Molvi Farooq, Ghani Lone, Hawal martyrs

Anniversaries

Srinagar

Senior hurriyat leader, Chairman Jammu and kashmir People’s party (JKPP) syed salim gilani paid gowing tributes to Mirwaiz Maulana Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Gani Lone and victims of Hawal massacre on their anniversaries, according to statement issued to press.

Syed salim gilani on Sunday paid glowing tributes to Shaheed-e-Milat Mirwaiz Moulana Muhammad Farooq, Shaheed-e-Hurriyat Khwaja Abdul Gani Lone and martyrs of Hawal massacre on their martyrdom anniversaries, Gilani was addressing A condolences meeting at party head office,

Gilani said” remembering these martyrs rejuvenates”our pro-freedom spirit and strengthens our relation with martyrs .

said” the efforts put in and sacrifices offered by these leaders would be long remembered.

He said, Shaheed-e-Hurriyat was a great political and credible pro-movement leader and Shaheed-e-Milat was not only just a priest, religious scholar,speaker ,orator but also a great revolutionary political leader. Their martyrdom has created a vacuum, which could not be filled as yet.

Gilani said “ The names of these great leaders will be written in golden letters in the history of Kashmir.

He said , “The best way to pay tributes to the our great martyrs is that we should tirelessly pursue the cause of right to self-determination, He said “The sacrifices offered by the great martyrs of Kashmir are the real assets of the pro -freedom movement and we are indebted to safeguard the sacrifices of these great martyrs till the gaol is realized.—Email