Salim Bizenjo calls on CM

Quetta

Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa called on Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo here on Thursday. According to hand out, they exchanged views about provincial security and programs for development of Balochistan. Chief Minister appreciated the role of Pakistan Army and security forces in restoring peace and paid tribute to martyred security forces officials who had laid down their lives for the country.

He also lauded the role of Pakistan Army which had helped people of Awaran district in reconstruction after the earthquake.—APP