Salient Features of Federal Budget

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The budget 2020-21 has the following salient features:

Total outlay of budget 2020-21 is Rs 7,294.9 billion. This size is 11 per-cent lower than the size of budget estimates 2019-20.

The resource availability during 2020-21 has been estimated at Rs 6,314.9 billion against Rs 4,917.2 billion in the budget estimates of 2019-20.

The net revenue receipts for 2020-21 have been estimated at Rs 3,699.5 billion indicating an increase of 6.7 percent over the budget estimates of 2019-20.

The provincial share in federal taxes is estimated at Rs 2,873.7 billion dur ing 2020-21, which is 11.7 percent lower than the budget estimates for 2019-20.