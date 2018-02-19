Sales Tax refund process to begin this month: Miftah

Karachi

Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Miftah Ismail, has said sales tax refund process will be started this month, as the working for the purpose has been completed.

Speaking at a dinner reception hosted by United Memon Jamat of Pakistan here, he said the country’s economy is progressing in the right direction due to the positive steps by the present government.

Miftah Ismail emphasised that higher Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is needed for the eradication of poverty.

He said the people of Karachi have tested all the political parties, now they should give a chance to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. He added that he would contest the general election from NA-252 Karachi.

In his speech, United Memon Jamat’s president Aziz Memon thanked Miftah Ismail and highlighted aims and objectives of the Jamat. He said the Jamat has been actively involved in social welfare activities for decades.

He informed that these activities are not restricted to Karachi, as social welfare works are being undertaken in the interior of Sindh as well in the fields of education, health, employment and other fields. On the occasion, awards were given to those personalities who performed distinguished services for Memon community.—APP