Sales of eco-friendly products increase

Seoul

Sales of eco-friendly products spiked after national confusion over recycling last month, data from a leading online mall showed Friday.

According to Gmarket, sales of some of the eco-friendly items nearly doubled in the April 5-May 4 period. Purchases of lidded silicone containers, for instance, increased 115 percent during the period, while those for plastic containers fell 3 percent. The entire nation was thrown off by waste removal companies in April when they refused to collect plastic recyclables because it was a loss-making business for them.

The government and business have hastily adopted guidelines to reduce plastic waste and single-use products. Gmarket’s records showed a 10 percent increase in sales of eco bags and six percent increase for mugs. Sales of plastic bags fell 18 percent, takeout cups were 14 percent down and paper cups lost eight percent.

Eco-friendly laundry detergents sold 72 percent more, nearly five times the 14 percent increase for all detergents. Gmarket officials said easily portable silicone products, from foldable mugs to bottle caps, as well as silicone wraps, were bestsellers.—APP