Saleh applauds China for cooperation in health care

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Medical equipment donated by the Chinese Embassy worth 6 million rupees. arrived at Quetta last week. The donation ceremony was held some days ago.

Rahmat Saleh Baloch, Minister of Health of Balochistan visited hospital and inspected all equipment such as ICU ventilator, auto clave, dialysis machine, etc. Addressing to the media, Baloch expressed his gratitude to the Chinese Embassy and stressed that the provincial government will continue to cooperate with friendly countries such as China to jointly promote cooperation in health care.

The donation is another strong step of the Chinese Embassy to implement the consensus reached by Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing and Balochistan Government.

During Ambassador Yao Jing’s visits to Quetta in May and October 2018, he stated that Balochistan, as the largest province of Pakistan, is important to China-Pakistan cooperation. Balochistan is of great significance to the connectivity of CPEC and the region.

It is necessary to take into consideration the various regions of Pakistan, so that the fruits of development will benefit all the people from Pakistan.

China would like to further deepen cooperation in the fields of agriculture, human resources training and health care, and support the local livelihood, so as to further tap the economic potentials of Balochistan.

Share on: WhatsApp