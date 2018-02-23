Saleem Tanoli appointed as Chairman FPCCI body of IR

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has appointed Muhammad Saleem Khan Tanoli as the Chairman of its Standing Committee on International Relations for the year 2018.

Muhammad Saleem Khan Tanoli is the CEO of FAKT Group and has vast experience in international relations. He is the 1st Vice Chair, Asia Pacific of UFI, The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, as well as the Vice President of Asia Advertisement Association (AAA) and is a member of Asian Federation of Exhibition & Convention Association (AFECA). He is also in the Board of Directors of Pakistan Green Building Council.

Tanoli, through his pioneer skills and unbeatable aptitude, aims to contribute positively in the economic growth of Pakistan by bringing together international chambers, delegations and investors. His ultimate goal is to enhance the country’s soft image abroad.