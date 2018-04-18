Saleem Safi makes startling revelations about KPK Govt

Saleem Safi, a renowned columnist in his column today wrote a startling review of the irregularities by the Government of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa. He states, “a Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Israrullah Gundapur was targeted in a suicide attack. His brother was elected on PTI’s ticket, became Minister and got tired of asking for justice from his own provincial government. Since the provincial government is taking the lead in investigating the killing of his brother, the federal government should make a JIT for its investigation. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is the only government in the world in which its own Minister (Ziaullah Afridi) has accused his Chief Minister of corruption and Chief Minister has accused his cabinet minister. Under leadership of Javed Naseem, dozens of PTI MPAs accused the Chief Minister and Ministers of corruption, but the allegations were not investigated and the MPAs were removed from the party. It is the only province where Chief Secretary, wrote a letter, alleging his Chief Minister of irregularities and now the same Chief Secretary is distributing the tickets of PTI candidates. Everyone knows that members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly were sold during the previous elections. Imran Khan has made this accusation himself, that his 14 member assembly took the Senate vote by taking money. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, hospitals are in worst condition then Punjab and Sindh. Imran Khan is lying that one lakh children have shifted from private schools and are admitted to government schools in KP. The result of government schools was so bad that the Peshawar High Court had to take a Suo Motu Action. In the PEODO scandal, a favorite of Asad Umer was illegally made MD of the department, against following rules of merit. If an investigation takes place, then it will be discovered that in the past 4 and a half years this department could not come up with one power project and there were also irregularities in it. In the garb of ending corruption in the province, laws related to the Provincial Ehtesab Commission was made with a favourite MD in place, but when he also started investigating the chief minister and the ministers, then he was removed from his post. Now no MD has been appointed for this commission, despite the passage of 2.5 years, although laws state that the commission’s MD has to be appointed within 2 or 3 months. This commission could not take notice of any corruption case besides that of Ziaullah Afridi. KP CM’s Pervaiz Khattak’s security officer has been made the head of Anti-Corruption Department. All accountability departments in KP are currently in the pocket of CM Pervaiz Khattak. A fraud has taken place in the name of the Billion Tree Tsunami, the claim was made to plant billion trees, but not even 25 crore trees were planted. For the first time, the Bank of Khyber’s MD got advertisements published in newspapers against his in-charge Finance Minister. He levelled serious accusations against the finance minister and the finance minister in turn accused the minister under him. Then Jamaat-e-Islami (who backed the Finance Minister) and Imran Khan (who had elected the MD) reached a settlement between them, but NAB did not take any notice of this incident. In Peshawar, the BRT Project is costing more that the Lahore Islamabad motorway. The design has been changed three times and questions are being raised about the contract and the contractors.”

