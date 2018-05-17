Saleem Mandviwala discusses water crisis in Balochistan with Chinese Ambassador

ISLAMABAD : Acting Chairman Senate, Senator Saleem Mandviwala has said that the non-availability of water is an alarming and damaging problem for Balochistan and support from China in this regard would be a great initiative.

He made these remarks while in a meeting with. Mr. Yao Jing, Ambassador of China who called on him in his chamber at Parliament House.

Acting Chairman while responding to Ambassador’s views on installing more plants in Balochistan said that ground water level in Balochistan has gone down dangerously and it will be a huge service to the people of the province if China can cooperate in having water reservoirs and water supply lines.

Ambassador assured the Acting Chairman to take the mater up with his authorities and during his visit to Quetta next week.

The Ambassador briefed the Acting Chairman about the visit of Vice Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee of CPPCC and his engagements in Pakistan.

Acting Chairman Senate stressed upon the need of having more bi-lateral Parliamentary exchanges with China at delegation level as well as in form of Committee interactions and friendship groups. Both sides agreed to make this a regular feature between the newly elected Senate of Pakistan and CPPCC of China.