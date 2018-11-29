Saleem Mandviwala congratulates party workers on PPP foundation day

Staff Reporter

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Saleem Mandviwalla has congratulated the party workers on the foundation day. In his message to the party workers he said that PPP is the only ray of hope for people of Pakistan. It is the symbol of federation.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla said that PPP has passed through a difficult time; it has faced all the challenges but never deviated from the democracy. Party has many great achievements under the leadership of Co-Chairman Asif ali zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said that “The most important and enduring legacy of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed was raising the consciousness of the people for democracy as he woke the masses making them understand that they were the legitimate source of political power in Pakistan”.

Senator saleem mandviwalla said that “Let us pledge to work for strengthening of democracy and people’s empowerment. Let us dedicate ourselves to making Pakistan an egalitarian democracy in which all people irrespective of any discrimination have equal stakes,”

Senator saleem mandviwalla said that according to the party manifesto “We, pledge immediate measures for course correction, but also deeper reforms in agriculture, trade and industry, labour rights and welfare, natural resource management, energy, taxation and resource mobilisation, and infrastructure which will form the basis for rebuilding our economy”. Taken together, these reforms will create a sustainable base for tackling our precarious and narrowly-shared growth, our external imbalances, and public finances, he added.

