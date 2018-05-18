Saleem for Chinese help to address Balochistan water issue

Islamabad

Acting Chairman of Senate, Saleem Mandviwala Thursday said the non-availability of water is the most alarming problem for the province of Balochistan and assistance from China to address the issue would be welcomed. He made these remarks during a meeting with Ambassador of China Yao Jing.

Acting chairman while responding to ambassador’s views on installing more plants of water in Balochistan said ground water level in Balochistan has gone down dangerously and it will be a huge service to the people of the province if China can cooperate in having water reservoirs and water supply lines.

The ambassador assured the acting chairman to take up the matter with his authorities and during his visit to Quetta next week. He briefed about the visit of Vice Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee of CPPCC and his engagements in Pakistan.

The acting chairman stressed upon the need of having more bi-lateral parliamentary exchanges with China at delegation level as well as in form of committee interactions and friendship groups. Both sides agreed to make this a regular feature between the newly elected Senate of Pakistan and CPPCC of China.—APP