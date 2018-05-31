Saleem alias Tension gets 14 years jail

Staff Reporter

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) -I on Wednesday awarded 14 years sentence in jail to culprit Mohammed Saleem alias Tension who belongs to Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London in two cases of explosive material and illegal weapons.

According to a Pakistan Rangers Sindh’s statement here, the ATC gave sentence to the culprit Mohammed Saleem alias Tension on production of evidences and pleas by a prosecution team of Rangers.

The culprit got 14 years sentence in jail after being indicted on possessing explosive material and five years imprisonment in jail with Rs20,000 as a fine in another case of possessing illegal weapons.