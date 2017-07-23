Sale, purchase of church property banned

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA), Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said that sale, purchase and transfer of church, is prohibited and strict action will be taken against the violators.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Khalil Tahir Sandhu said that under the express provisions of the protection of communal properties of minorities Ordinance 2002, more particularly section 3 which is mandatory in its application and nature, categorically and strictly prohibited the sale, purchase and transfer of church property by any person without NOC from the federal government and seven years punishment in case of violation will be applicable.

The Provincial Minister took notice of a complaint regarding such a criminal offence occurred about UCH’s property.