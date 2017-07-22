Sale, purchase of church property banned: Sandhu

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu Minister has said that according to Ordinance 2002 Article 3, there is prohibition to purchase or sale of any Church Property in all over Pakistan. On such criminal offence 7 years punishment will be applicable. He received an application regarding sale property of UCH’s and summoned both involved parties in minorities advisory council. He also met with a delegation came from Bhawalnagar, they complaint through a written application that they belong to minorities and resided there since 1983. District Administration forcefully vacated their houses and also tried to abolish temple belongs them.

They appealed to CM Punjab and Minister Human Rights for protection and Justice.