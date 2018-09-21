Sale of unhygienic food items, beverages goes unchecked

The sale of unhygienic food items, beverages and milk was on peak causing various health hazards for the citizens. The residents expressing their concern over sale of poor quality juices and adulterated milk have urged authorities concerned to to take stringent measure to rein adulterers.

A citizen Ahmed Ijaz talking about unhygienic beverages said there were a lot of public complaints that they were being sold expired juices, inviting serious health issues.

Another citizen Mehboob Ali said that his family has gone through some serious health issues for consuming poor quality milk. “Leaving such elements at liberty to play with public health was a question mark over the efficiency of departments concerned “ he remarked. The poor segment of society was more vulnerable for purchasing food item from roadside vendors, he added.

A medical practitioner, Dr Muneeb Ahmed said contaminated food items were inflicting diseases like, hepatitis, diarrhea, throat infection and skin related problems.

He said poor quality juices and milk were major culprits for gastros diseases among affected citizens.

A shopkeeper having various qualities of beverages said substandard copies of branded juices were also available here as profit margin in these items was too high so shopkeepers preferred these juices for sale.

An official of the district administration told that a comprehensive strategy has been evolved in this regard and campaign will soon be launched in coordination with all the concerned departments. He said criminal cases would be registered against manufacturers involved in preparation of poor quality food items.—APP

