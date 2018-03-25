Sale of gas banned

Recently, a painful accident occurred in the Central Market of Turbat when a gas cylinder blasted and led to severe injuries to several people who were rushed to Karachi for specialized treatment. One can ask why they were shifted to Karachi; the simple answer to this question is that there is no Burn Centre over here.

The blast in a shop, selling gas, also engulfed nearby shops which caused major damage to a number of vehicles and property. It wasn’t the first incident of its kind, rather a number of similar painful cases have taken place in the city in the past taking life of scores of people and damage to property.

After that accident, the DC of Kech took action and closed down all the shops selling gas in the area and ordered them to shift out of the city so that in future such painful accidents may not take place.

He also announced that petrol shops too will be sifted out of the main city.

It is an appreciable step and it is need of the hour to shift them as soon as possible to save the precious life of the people.

SHAKEEL PHULLAN

Turbat

