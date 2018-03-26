Sale of carbonated, energy drinks banned in schools

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has imposed a ban on sale of carbonated and energy drinks in all educational institutions under the management of the federal government.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood, the administration of Cantt Board schools has been directed to furnish a certificate for the implementation of the ban.

The students would also not be allowed to bring energy drinks to schools, he added.

The administration of the schools directed to check sale, purchase of all kinds of carbonated and energy drinks at schools’ canteens. The ban will also be imposed on other schools after prior approval of the Board meeting.

Meanwhile, the spokesman informed that the Food Branch of RCB in an effort to ensure supply of quality food to the residents issued 200 notices to food outlets during February while nine restaurants, kitchens of bakeries, hotels and other fast food points were sealed for unhygienic and poor cleanliness conditions.

He said total 345 food samples were collected during last month which were sent to lab for quality test while over Rs205,500 fines were also imposed on rules violators.

The cases of substandard food items were also sent to the court of the cantonment magistrate which imposed fines on the rules violators.

Food inspectors on the directive of the Cantonment executive officer conducted surprise visits of different markets and inspected cleanliness condition with quality of food items.

Raids on food outlets would continue, he said adding that the teams were directed to also check the health of workers serving at the food outlets.—APP