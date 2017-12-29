Sale of fried food including fish on rise

Sale of winter delights, particularly fried food items, is on the rise as the winter season is touching its peak in Sukkur a considerable rush is being witnessed at these shops and restaurants.

The demand of fish most favorite item of winter has increased manifold in harsh winter and fish outlets in different areas are crowded with customers. Men, women and children come to these outlets to hit cold with fried tasty fish which is favorite dish of everyone.

Various kinds of fish including Dambro, Morakho, Pallow, Silver Fish and others are being served at the stalls where fried fish is available at Rs.1000 to Rs.1600 per kilogram.

Nowadays, vendors are also being witnessed selling uncooked fish on handcarts, bicycles and make shift stalls from Rs. 300 to 480 per kilogram in every nook and corner of the town.—APP

Related