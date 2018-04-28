Salary, pension up by 10pc

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The government on Friday announced an adhoc relief of 10 per cent in the salaries and pensions of civil and military employees in the federal budget 2018-19.

A 10pc increase across-the-board is also being proposed for pensioners, Finance Minister Ismail said and added considering the difficulties of low-paid pensioners, the minimum pension is being increased to Rs10,000 from the current Rs6,000.

Similarly, family pension will also be increased to Rs7,500 from Rs4,500 previously. The minimum pension of pensioners above the age of 75 will be Rs15,000.

“Family pensioners would also get increased from Rs 4,500 to 7,500,” he said in his budget speech at the National Assembly.

He said minimum pension of pensioners above the age of 75 would be Rs 15,000.

Newly inducted federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in his budget speech said the increase would be apart from the major relief the salaried class would get due to drastic slash in the Income Tax rates, announced earlier by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. He said the salaried persons mostly belonged to the middle class and would be the major beneficiary of the relief measures that would have a financial impact of Rs 69 billion.

Miftah Ismail said under the income tax relief package for individuals there would be no tax on income of up to Rs 1.2 million annually, 5% on income exceeding Rs 1.2 million to Rs 2.4 million, Rs 60,000 plus 10% on income from Rs 2.4 to Rs 4.8 million, Rs 180,000 plus 15% on income exceeding Rs 4.8 million. Together with the tax cut, the overall relief for the salaried class would be much higher than the 10% adhoc relief announced in the federal budget.

He said Rs 5 billion had been allocated for Senior Officers Performance Allowance, details of which would be announced later, while Rs 12 billion were earmarked for advances for the purchase and construction of houses, vehicles, etc for government officials.

The House Rent ceiling had been increased by 50%, besides an increase of 50% in the house rent allowance, he added. The Overtime Allowance of staff drivers and dispatch riders had been increased from Rs 40 to Rs 80 per hour, he added.