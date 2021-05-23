Salary of govt employees to be increased in budget

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday announced that the government is going to raise salaries in the upcoming budget 2021-22.

“We are going to make an announcement regarding an increase in salaries of the government employees in the upcoming budget,” he said while addressing a presser.

In the last year‘s budget, the federal government did not announce a raise in salaries of the government employees and pension of the retired ones citing an economic contraction owing to Covid-19 pandemic.