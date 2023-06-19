LAHORE – Punjab interim government has announced an increment in the salaries of all government employees in the budget for the next four months.

Provincial Information Minister Aamir Mir holds a presser in Lahore in which he announced to increase in the salaries of government employees by 30 percent in the budget and he also announced a little hike of 5 percent in pensions.

The key member of CM Naqvi-led government announced that no new tax has been introduced in the four monthly budget, while funds for education and health have been jacked up by 31 percent.

Mir said the cabinet has decided to earmark Rs325 billion for development. He said a journalist endowment fund of one billion rupees has also been introduced.

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s federal government increased the salaries of government employees by 30 percent while the Sindh government approved the increase of 35pc.