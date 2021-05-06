Salaries paid to KWSB employees on May 04 : MD

Managing Director (MD) Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB) Asadullah Khan has said that salary of Water Board employees and pension of retired employees for the month of April have already been transferred to their accounts on May 4.

He said that the annual leaves encashment of the employees under grade 1 to 16, have also been transferred to their accounts, said a statement on Wednesday.

Asadullah said that the employees of Water Board work throughout the year under all conditions and circumstances to extend water supply and sewerage services to the masses and they deserve to get their justified rights on priority.