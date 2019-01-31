Salaries of Govt employees to be raised by 10pc

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance has recommended increasing the salaries of government officers by 10 per cent.

According to details, a meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Finance was presided over by Senator Farooq H Naik on Thursday recommended to increase the salaries of government employees by 10 per cent.

During the meeting, Senator Khanzada said that considering the rise in inflation, the salaries of government employees should be increased.

Committee member Ayesha Raza said that there was only relief for investors in the mini budget and not the government employees.

However, the Finance Ministry opposed the suggestion to increase the wages. Finance Ministry Additional Secretary said that the current account deficit does not allow us to increase the salaries.

The suggestion to increase salaries should be presented in the next budget.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp