Salaries not paid

Recently, a group of Larkana Development Authority (LDA) employees held a protest near local press club against non-payment of their salaries to as many as 256 employees for last five months. During that protest one of the employees, Nadim Abbasi, after gushing his body with petrol tried to commit suicide, but people around helped him in saving his life. In fact, five employees have expired because they could not pay for medical treatment for fatal diseases and eleven employees have left LDA jobs some time back.

The Sindh government has failed to provide salaries to the employees. I request the authorities concerned to take immediate action to pay salaries to LDA workers.

ADNAN DOST

Via email

Related