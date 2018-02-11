SalamAir initiates direct flights to Multan

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

Securing final clearances from the Pakistani aviation authorities, SalamAir, Oman’s first budget airline has started three direct flights to Multan. Guests can now book their tickets on SalamAir.com for just PKR 25,000 return or visit the local office of SalamAir, operated by their local partner group, Gerry’s!

As SalamAir’s 3rd destination in Pakistan, Multan will complement the airline’s current flights to Sialkot and Karachi. The new route will also further increase connectivity between the two countries, as well as the region. The weekly flights are set to take-off at 23:55 from Muscat, arriving in Multan at 3:30. The return flights will depart from Multan at 4:50 arriving in Muscat at 6:35.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, said: “The addition of Multan to our destinations will allow us to better serve our guests, and cater to rising number of business and leisure travelers. The Pakistani community makes up about 13% of the local expatriates working in Oman, it is therefore no surprise that this route has been one of the highest in demand.

We have worked very hard with the authorities to ensure that our flight timings will allow our guests to conveniently connect to other destinations including Dubai, Doha, Jeddah and Salalah via Muscat.”

He added: “We are proud to have become the preferred airline for Pakistanis travelling for Umrah. In just a few months, we have flown over 30,000 passengers to and from Pakistan and that is only the beginning. We have bigger plans ahead.”

The CEO went on to explain that SalamAir is exploring other underserved destinations in Pakistan including Islamabad, Lahore and Faisalabad, as well as increasing its flight frequencies on current routes. Since its launch, SalamAir has been committed to connect the region by adopting an ‘only pay for what you need’ low-cost business model.

As its destination network continues to expand, the airline will remain focused on following its customer-centric philosophy, serving the needs its guests on popular short to medium-haul routes. With the addition of Multan, SalamAir’s network today also includes Muscat, Salalah, Suhar, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Multan, Karachi and Sialkot.

SalamAir has partnered up with Gerry’s Group as their local partners and representatives in Pakistan to ensure smooth progression and growth as per the airline’s vision. Gerry’s is one of the oldest aviation concerns of the Country and the most trusted name in the travel trade domain of Pakistan!