Salalah airport to be closed today

Salalah, Oman

The Public Authority of Civil Aviation (PACA) has decided to extend the closure of Salalah airport for air traffic for another 24 hours. It was closed for traffic for 24 hours from 12 am on Friday initially. Around 18 flights were affected by the suspension of traffic on Friday from Salalah airport. The Public Authority of Civil Aviation (PACA) said in a statement that the decision to close the airport comes after reviewing the developments of the tropical cyclone Mekunu, which is currently advancing in the Arabian Sea south East of Dhofar Governorate. PACA said it deals with international traffic in its airspace, which has been now affected by the cyclone’s movement.

PACA said it was following up the cyclone and is working hard on the reopening of Salalah airport in front of the movement of air traffic over the airspace and into the city once the risks to aviation safety are eliminated.

Oman Air has suspended all its flights to Salalah for May 25 and SalamAir said its flights on Friday and Saturday morning to Salalah have been cancelled due to weather conditions and the closure of the airport.

Earlier, Oman Air had urged its passengers to check their flight status before travelling to Salalah, Nairobi, Dar es Salam and Zanzibar as flights will be affected on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Mwasalat too suspended trips from Muscat to Dhofar and Al Wusta, and vice versa, as of May 24, 2018.

The suspended trips are (Muscat – Salalah), (Muscat – Marmul), (Muscat – Al Duqm), (Al Duqm – Haima), (Salalah – Marmul) and (Salalah – Al Maziona) ‘Mwasalat’ wishes to reiterate that it is keeping an eye on updates from PACA.

The suspension of trips is a reflection of Mwasalat’s concern to ensure passengers safety as the two governorates will be affected by extraordinary weather conditions during the next few days, according to the latest predictions issued by the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA).—OO