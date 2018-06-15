Salahuddin believes Indian agencies are behind Bukhari’s killing

SRINAGAR : The United Jihad Council Chief, Syed Salahuddin, has said that they have a firm belief that Indian agencies and their agents are behind the murder of noted journalist and the Chief Editor of daily Rising Kashmir, Shaujaat Bukhari.

Syed Salahuddin in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemning the killing said that Shujaat Bukhari would always highlight the human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir at the international forum through his newspapers.

“The killing of Shujaat Bukhari at a time when the UN Human Rights Commission released a report on the human rights abuses by Indian forces in Kashmir raises many questions,” he said. He demanded an international probe into the killing of Shujaat Bukhari