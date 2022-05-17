Liverpool will have to take down Southampton without the services of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Two of the most important members of Jurgen Klopp’s side will not be available for what is, arguably, their most important clash of the Premier League due to injuries.

Liverpool must beat Southampton to stand a chance of catching Man City who dropped points against West Ham to leave an opening for the Merseysiders.

Both Salah and van Dijk were forced off in the FA Cup final win over Chelsea.

The Egyptian picked up a groin injury while knee trouble saw the Dutchman not take the field for extra time.

Neither is seriously injured but, despite the importance of the fixture in the title race, manager Jurgen Klopp does not want to take risks ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Klopp also hinted at a number of other changes for the trip to St Mary’s Stadium as well.

Andy Robertson, who withdrew with cramp on Saturday, is another who may not feature.

Liverpool needs to win to retain any hope of pipping Manchester City to the title.

Defeat for the Reds would confirm City as champions for the 4th time in five years as well as end their quest for a quadruple.

Salah is the top scorer in the league and is a nominee for player of the season while van Dijk is their most important defensive piece.