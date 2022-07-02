Liverpool and Mohamed Salah have agreed on a new long-term contract.

The club announced the deal on Friday to the relief of millions of fans.

Salah’s current contract was due to expire next summer and despite assurances that he will stay at the club this season, there were no guarantees about the next season. The departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich also caused consternation among the club’s supporters.

Liverpool and Salah were at an impasse over a new contract supposedly due to his wage demands and despite the addition of Darwin Nunez, the club was urged to give into his demands.

But a delegation flew out to meet with the player, who is still on holiday in the Mediterranean and came to an agreement that reportedly makes the forward the highest-paid player in the club’s history after his new three-year deal.

“I feel great and [am] excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone,” he told the club’s official website.

“It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what’s next

“I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going [upwards]. Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season, we lost two trophies.

“I think we are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well. We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again.”

The 30-year-old had another sparkling season in front of the goal, scoring 31 goals in all competitions for Liverpool last season, helping them win the League Cup and FA Cup.

The forward shared the Premier League Golden Boot with Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-Min and was named the Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year. He also took the top honor from the Football Writers’ Association.

Salah, who joined the Merseyside outfit from Italian side AS Roma in 2017 and has scored 156 goals in 254 appearances thus far.