Salah named FWA footballer of the year

Liverpool’s Mohamad Salah has bagged his second Football Writer’s Association (FWA) Footballer of The Year award.

In the annual vote on Friday, the Liverpool star secured 48% of the first-place votes for the award ahead of Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City and Declan Rice of West Ham.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed another stellar season and has been instrumental in Liverpool’s bid for an unprecedented quadruple.

Liverpool has already won the Carabao Cup and will face Chelsea in the FA Cup final while still being in the race for the Premier League title and one step away from another Champions League final.

He has scored 30 goals and assisted 14 times in 44 games for Liverpool this season and has matched Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo in winning the award for the second time after picking up the 2018 prize.

Alongside Salah, Chelsea forward Sam Kerr took home the Women’s Footballer of the Year award with 40% of the vote, beating Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema and City’s Lauren Hemp.

Australia international Kerr tops the scoring charts in the Women’s Super League this season with 18 goals.

FWA chair Carrie Brown said: “Both Mo and Sam have been outstanding this season, breaking records for both club and country. As well as their performances on the pitch, they are leaders and standard bearers of excellence at their clubs and respective leagues.

“The fact they have won by such convincing margins underlines just how impressive they have been this season which has been recognized by our members.”