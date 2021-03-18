Salaam Takaful launches loss of employment coverage for ICAP members

Staff Reporter Karachi

An exclusive takaful product was launched for members of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), whereby takaful coverage will be provided to ICAP members against loss of employment.

The Offer presentation and acceptance ceremony was held at ICAP where Mr. Rizwan Hussain, MD and CEO, Salaam Takaful Limited and Mr. Iftikhar Taj, President ICAP were present along with their respective team members.

Speaking at the occasion Mr. Rizwan said, “Salaam Takaful Limited has always thrived on innovation and developing customized solutions.

Alhamdulillah, following our motto of ‘Going Beyond the Ordinary’ has made us the largest dedicated general takaful operator in Pakistan.

In these uncertain times, this latest offering will provide the ultimate peace of mind to ICAP members, in’sha’Allah.” Mr. Iftikhar was elated for all ICAP members and emphasized on the fact that ICAP alumni is the most prestigious alumni is Pakistan.