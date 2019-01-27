Sakib Sherani resigns from EAC

Observer Report

Islamabad

Another prominent member of the PTI government’s Economic Advisory Commission Saqib Sherani stepped down citing ‘personal reasons’ on Saturday. Former chief economist of Pakistan Sakib Sherani is the fourth member of the 18-member EAC to have resigned since its establishment in September 2018. The EAC was set up by Prime Minister Imran Khan to seek expert advice on economic and financial policies of the government.

The commission comprised seven members from the government and 11 from the private sector.

According to sources, Sherani has informed the prime minister and Finance Minister Asad Umar about his resignation.

Finance Ministry officials claim that Sherani has resigned due to personal reasons.

