Sakafat and Rural Support Programme Network (RSPN) would organize a colorful “Sakafat Success Mela” on June 24, at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Head of Sakafat Dr. Memoona Khayal said various colorful cultural activities would be arranged during the Saqafat Success Mela.

She said an exhibition would also be arranged along with an array of cultural displays, theatre and a milieu of colorful performances and women empowerment seminars showcasing their achievements and success. Dr. Memoona said concert by Bakhshi brothers would also be part of the cultural performances.—APP

