Sajjad elected RIPJA President

Sajjad Haider has been reelected as President of Rawalpindi-Islamabad Photo Journalists Association (RIPJA) for the 15th time in the election 2019.

Haider and other candidates of APNA Panel including were elected unopposed.Fahim Malik has been elected as Secretary and Muhammad Asim as treasurer.

According to Chairman Election Commission, Nasir Mir, members Aamir Lodhi, Abdul Quddus, all the new office bearers of RIPJA were elected unopposed.

According to results, the names of new office bearers included President Sajjad Haider, Senior Vice President SM Sohail, Vice Presidents Raja Mudassar Qaiser Abbasi, General Secretary Fahim Malik.

Treasurer Muhammad Asim,Press Secretary Irshad Shaikh, Joint Secretaries David Prince and members of governing body included Rizwan Khan, Raja Zafar, Raja Farid, Hera Lal,, Syed Arshad, Askari Balti and Rashid Ahmed.—APP

