Sajjad Ali my favourite: Sonu

News Desk

“It was so sweet of him to wait till I arrive so we may meet for the first time in our lives,” posted the Kal Ho Na Ho star Sonu Nigam. All praise for art and artists despite the borders and boundaries separating them, Sonu Nigam has been making headlines for appreciating talent and music from Pakistan. Only recently, the Dil Dooba singer had taken to appreciate 8-year-old Hadiya’s vocals in Nescafe Basement’s power-packed ‘Bol Hu’ performance, lauding the masterpiece and appreciating it visibly tear-eyed. Once again, the Kal Ho Na Ho singer has taken to social media to share a throwback, reminiscing about his time spent meeting with Sajjad Ali, whose music and graciousness he holds in extreme high regard.