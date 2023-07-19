SKARDU – Pakistani mountaineer Sajid Sadpara, who gained international attention for his mountaineering efforts and his climbing expedition, has made history by scaling the 12th highest peak in the world.

The son of the legendary climber earlier after climbing the world’s high peak without oxygen, now successfully completed the Broad Peak summit.

The revered mountaineer eyed climbing all 14 eight-thousanders without supplemental oxygen, and has already summited K2, Gasherbrum-I, and II Manaslu, and other mountains and lately added another to his cap.

With the ascent of 8047-metre feat, Sajid completed an expedition of five 8-thousander without using supplementary oxygen and Sherpas.

In a social media post, Sajid said “Broad Peak summited without the use of supplemental oxygen & assistance”.

Previously, the noted climber climbed Nanga Parbat without the help of supplementary oxygen.

Sajid Sadpara becomes an accomplished mountaineer and accompanied his late father on several climbing expeditions, including attempts to summit K2. In the year 2021, Sajid and his father, along with two other climbers, embarked on a winter summit push on K2. Sajid was forced to turn back while his father and the other climbers continued their ascent.

His father Ali Sadpara, along with John Snorri and Juan Pablo Mohr went missing and never returned.

Sajid Sadpara’s dedication and courage have earned him recognition and respect within the mountaineering community and beyond. He has become an inspiration for many aspiring climbers and continues to honor his father’s legacy.