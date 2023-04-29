Sajal Aly’s new sizzling pictures set internet on fire

Actor and model Sajal Aly’s fashion sense is admired by many and she continues to inspire people with her effortless style.

The 29-year-old carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry and has been raking in accolades on the national and international levels. She has been followed by millions of fans across boundaries, and her career saw astonishing growth.

Besides raking accolades in dramas and films, the actor also stunned fans with her modeling work. Setting the temperature soaring with her latest avatar, Sajal posed in a red shirt and denim. ‘Lal meray Dil ka Haal,’ she captioned the post.

The picture got hundred and thousand of likes on Instagram while hundreds flocked to the comment section to praise her.

Here’s a glimpse of her bold avatar

Her fashion choices are known for their elegance and simplicity. She often shares Western-style dresses and gowns as the actor keeps her look minimal and chic look at times.