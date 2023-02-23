Sajal Aly, a well-known actress and model from Pakistan, has captured the attention of her fans with her amazing looks and strong acting skills.

This time, the renowned actress’ Instagram account has disappeared from the online platform for sharing videos and photos. More than 9.4 million people follow her on Instagram. Has her Instagram account been shut down? Or was it tampered with?

How Does Love Fit Into This? co-star Sajal Ali, and Shanzad Latif’s Instagram account disappeared as well.

Sajal Aly’s entire Instagram account mysteriously disappeared, however it might have been a glitch in the system or something she did on purpose. We will just have to wait and watch, as no celebrity deletes their official account without a reason.

The actor’s current international project, What’s Love Got to Do With It?, has received media attention. This was produced by Jemima Goldsmith’s company. Aly also starred in a historical drama series based on the life of Fatima Jinnah.