Sajal Aly raises temperature with new sizzling clicks

KARACHI – Pakistani ace actor and model Sajal Aly has raked widespread attention with her recent striking clicks in a silk saree.

The Kuch Ankahi star left her fans awestruck as she has been creating waves amongst social media users with her latest photoshoot.

Sajal, who carved a niche for herself in the showbiz industry, shared two pictures, oozing oomph in an ivory sheer embellished saree which she paired with matching jewelry.

The pictures were an instant hit on social media as they amassed hundreds of thousands of likes on Instagram.

Pictures courtesy: sajalaly

The Lollywood star has been making waves as her career saw wonderful growth. The actor was loved by netizens on gram and received a massive response in the form of likes and comments.

Sajal made her acting debut in 2009 with the famous comedy show Nadaaniyaan and later appeared in Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain. She is best known for her roles in Yaqeen Ka Safar Yeh Dil Mera, Alif, Sinf-e-Aahan, and Kuch Ankhai.