The disturbing incident of torture of a domestic worker by the wife of a civil judge in Islamabad prompted a huge response from people from all walks of life.

Amid the outrage, activists and showbiz personalities also joined raised voices against child labour and torture on domestic help. People took to social media with the hashtag #JusticeForRizwana as they demand action against the wife of a civil judge, and stringent legislation against the menace.

TV actor and host Nadia Jamil and superstar Sajal Aly took to social media to share two cents against child labour, calling on authorities to protect children from evil acts.

In the video message, Sajal Aly urged everyone to stop torturing young children and hiring them for domestic help. Calling it wrong and evil, the Mom star told Pakistanis to report any child labour or abuse they encountered.

She mentioned reporting if anyone put children of tender age to work, or in case of physical torture.

The beautiful @Iamsajalali has a message for all of us. I want to thank her from the heart because she is the only celebrity friend I turned to, to ask for a short video asking the banning of child domestic labour, who responded immediately and recorded this message. If all… pic.twitter.com/eKUfULeYwq — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) July 27, 2023

She called on Pakistanis to work together to pressure the authorities and protect children.

In the clip, the actor said this is not their age to be doing labour; they should rather be studying, and playing.