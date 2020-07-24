Sajal Ali urges Pakistani women folks to be brave for meeting life challenges

By
News desk
-
6

Famous actress Sajal Ali has stressed upon the Pakistani women folks to be brave and courageous for meeting the challenges of life.
Talking to a news man in Islamabad, the actress underlined the need of a change in social behaviour towards women saying we should be appreciated for our bravery, good deeds and inner-beauty rather than just physical appearance.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR