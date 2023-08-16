Lollywood star Sajal Ali has gained significant popularity in the showbiz industry as amassed huge recognition with her acting skills.

With her impeccable acting, timeless talent, and gorgeous beauty, the actor has made her name as one of the most sought-after stars and now she has been named among the entertainment figures who will receive Tamgha-e-Imtiaz – a civilian award bestowed upon top performers.

A statement issued on Wednesday said the achievements of Kuch Ankahi star over the past ten years are recognized for the civilian award.

Sajal Ali, known for her extraordinary talent and stunning performances, will be awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by President at the investiture ceremony to be held on Pakistan Day in the year 2024.

On Independence Day, President Alvi announced a total of 694 Civil Awards for people who excelled in their fields. Singer Shazia Manzoor, dancer Sheema Karmani, and other are picked to receive prestigious award.

