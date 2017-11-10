Saira visits Allergy Centre, examines facilities for patients

Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar on Thursday visited Allergy Centre at National Institute of Health (NIH) and examined the facilities being provided to the patients.

Executive Director National Institute of Health (NIH) briefed the minister on services being offered to the incoming patients at the centre and future plans of the centre.

The minister also met with the patients and personally listened their problems and issued direction on spot to address their issues. She urged the staff of allergy centre to ensure provision of best medical care to the patients and fully satisfy them.—APP

