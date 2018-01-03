Saira directs to start PM Health Programme in 15 new districts

Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Saira Afzal Tarar Tuesday directed to immediately start Prime Minister National Health Program (PMNHP) in 15 new districts.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress made by Prime Minister’s National Health Program, the minister assured that no stone will be left un-turn in order to improve services for the poor beneficiaries of Pakistan.

She also assured to take all necessary actions in the light of Prime Minister’s directives of expanding Prime Minister’s National Health Program all across the country to provide free of cost health insurance to poor families whose daily income is below Rs 200 per day.

She thanked all the participants, especially Chairman State Life Insurance Corporation, for extending support and services to provide relief to poor families of Pakistan.

During the meeting, the minister was given a presentation by program management on the status of program implementation in all districts.

The meeting was attended by Secretary National Health Services, Director General Health, Chairman State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan along with his team and team from NADRA and Punjab Health Initiative Management Company.—APP

